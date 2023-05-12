A rendering of the first floor inside Stable Hall. Photo: Courtesy of Clayton Korte

Stable Hall, an upcoming performance venue at Pearl mixing history and music, is one of many additions to the Broadway area.

Why it matters: Stable Hall will expand the Pearl's live entertainment options and preserve history in the rapidly growing Broadway corridor.

What's happening: Architecture firm Clayton Korte, which also renovated the Bottling Department and Sternewirth at Pearl, is working on Stable Hall.

The goal is to preserve the original elements that give it its "gritty magnificence," like the exterior masonry and radial wooden roof, Sam Manning, Clayton Korte partner, tells Axios.

Flashback: The stable building, which was built in 1894 by Otto Kramer, was renovated in the 1950s and in 2006. In its most recent iteration, the building was used as a private event space.

Yes, but: Converting Stable Hall to a performance space presents a unique set of challenges, mostly because of its elliptical shape, Manning said.

What they did: Materials like wood that absorbs and reflects sound were used to improve the acoustics.

"It's a building type that not a lot of people appreciate — they just want to demo everything and start new because it's the easier way, but you get really rich and soulful places and experiences by keeping what's there and finding a creative, new solution for it," Manning says.

Exterior of Stable Hall. Photo: Courtesy of Clayton Korte

Details: Manning says the completed design will invoke the heritage of Texas dance halls with hewn wood flooring, but will also feature some ornate, Victorian-style details reflective of the era of the building's construction.

What they're saying: Vincent Michael, executive director of the Conservation Society of San Antonio, tells Axios that the Stable Hall work is a model for "adaptive reuse" and speaks to the city's dedication to preserving historical structures.

"It's a part of our DNA in San Antonio to reuse old buildings. It's very much a contrast to other large cities in Texas," Michael says.

What's next: Stable Hall is expected to open later this year. It will seat about 1,000 people for local, regional and national touring acts.