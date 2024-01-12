Share on email (opens in new window)

Wooden floors, plenty of bars and Texas touches are found throughout the new venue. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

Stable Hall, Pearl's new music venue, hosted a sneak peek last night ahead of the grand opening on Saturday.

Why it matters: Stable Hall will expand San Antonio's live entertainment options and preserve history in the rapidly growing Broadway corridor.

Flashback: The stable building, which was built in 1894 by Otto Kramer, was renovated in the 1950s and in 2006. It was most recently used as a private event space.

What's happening: Portugal the Man (Feb. 9) and Black Pumas (Feb. 16 and 17) are headliners for the inaugural lineup of 2024 shows.

What they did: Architecture firm Clayton Korte, which also renovated the Bottling Department and Southerleigh at Pearl, brought Stable Hall into its new iteration.