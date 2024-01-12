San Antonio's new Stable Hall opens at Pearl
Stable Hall, Pearl's new music venue, hosted a sneak peek last night ahead of the grand opening on Saturday.
Why it matters: Stable Hall will expand San Antonio's live entertainment options and preserve history in the rapidly growing Broadway corridor.
Flashback: The stable building, which was built in 1894 by Otto Kramer, was renovated in the 1950s and in 2006. It was most recently used as a private event space.
What's happening: Portugal the Man (Feb. 9) and Black Pumas (Feb. 16 and 17) are headliners for the inaugural lineup of 2024 shows.
What they did: Architecture firm Clayton Korte, which also renovated the Bottling Department and Southerleigh at Pearl, brought Stable Hall into its new iteration.
- The goal was to preserve the original elements that give it its "gritty magnificence," like the exterior masonry and radial wooden roof, Sam Manning, architecture firm Clayton Korte partner, previously told Axios.
More San Antonio stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.