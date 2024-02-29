Feb 29, 2024 - Business

Homes owned by Black people valued less in San Antonio

Difference in the typical value of homes owned by Black and white people, by metro area
Data: Zillow

The typical home value of San Antonio-area homes with Black owners is 10.5% less than homes with white owners, per Zillow data shared with Axios.

Why it matters: Homeownership remains the biggest driver of the wealth gap, per the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Axios' Brianna Crane reports.

By the numbers: The typical value of a San Antonio home with a white owner is $308,700.

  • For a Black San Antonio homeowner, it's $276,300.

The big picture: Nationally, the typical value of U.S. homes with Black owners ($291,000) is 18% less than the typical value of homes with white owners ($354,000), per Zillow data.

  • McAllen is the only metro of the 100 analyzed where the typical value of homes with Black owners is higher than that of homes with white owners.

Zoom out: The gap is larger in other major Texas cities.

  • In Houston, homes owned by Black people are valued at nearly 23% less than homes owned by white people.
  • In Dallas, it's a 22.5% gap.
  • In Austin, it's 22%.

Between the lines: High debt-to-income ratios and poor or nonexistent credit histories are the largest reasons Black mortgage applicants are denied at a higher rate than other racial groups in the U.S., Urban Institute researcher Jung Hyun Choi tells Axios.

  • Higher amounts of debt and delinquent payments are tanking credit scores and driving up that debt-to-income ratio, she explains.

What's happening: The appraiser workforce is mostly white, according to HUD, and it's often difficult to report appraisal discrimination — though new federal policies aim to address that pervasive problem.

What they're saying: Black owners seeing their homes appraising for less than those of their white counterparts isn't new.

  • "It's no longer a myth or legend that this happens," HUD chief of staff Julienne Joseph tells Axios.
