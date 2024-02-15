Data: Zillow; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

The typical value of U.S. homes with Black owners ($291,000) is 18% less than the typical value of homes with white owners ($354,000), per data Zillow exclusively shared with Axios.

Why it matters: Homeownership remains the biggest driver of the wealth gap, per the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The big picture: This value gap is widest in Birmingham, Alabama; Detroit; St. Louis; Bridgeport, Connecticut; and Buffalo, New York.

McAllen, Texas, is the only metro where the typical value of homes with Black owners is higher than that of homes with white owners.

What they're saying: Black owners seeing their homes appraising for less than those of their white counterparts isn't new. "It's no longer a myth or legend that this happens," HUD chief of staff Julienne Joseph tells Axios.