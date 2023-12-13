Diez Flores Bar brings new Latin cuisine to Southtown
A new Latin-inspired restaurant and bar has arrived in Southtown and will celebrate its grand opening Friday and Saturday.
Driving the news: The Diez Flores Bar in the Lone Star district focuses on cuisines of 10 different Latin countries at 1010 S. Flores Street, Suite 110.
Details: The menu ranges from tapas to salads, sandwiches and desserts. It includes a Lechuga Con Queso salad with lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, queso fresco and corn nuts, alongside classic offerings like a Cubano sandwich.
- On the cocktail menu is a Puerto Rican-inspired drink called the La Sirenita, made with Don Q rum, pineapple and passion fruit.
- A Spanish-inspired cocktail called Running of the Bulls contains Alkkemist gin, dry vermouth, lemon juice, raspberry syrup and grapefruit bitters.
Zoom in: Helming the kitchen is chef Joel Herrera, also known as Tatu. Herrera also co-owns the Folklores Coffee House in Government Hill and has been honored as one of the best chefs in the city.
- Mixologist Hector Vargas will run the bar. He's known for creative, upscale cocktails at Cellar Mixology in St. Paul Square.
What they're saying: "We're honored to have local and well-known talent to help bring our vision to life," Brittney Gonzales Harbaugh, co-owner of Diez Flores, said in a statement.
The big picture: The Diez Flores Bar joins a Southtown restaurant and bar scene that continued to grow this year. Peruvian restaurant Leche de Tigre, Puerto Rican restaurant Luna Rosa and bars Gimme Gimme and A Perfect Day all opened in the bustling neighborhood.
What's next: The grand opening is from 6-11pm on Friday and Saturday with a DJ and live music from Combo Cósmico.
- You can make a reservation online.
- The Diez Flores Bar is open Wednesdays-Sundays, noon-midnight.
