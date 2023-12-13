Choripán, left, and stuffed chicharron, right, are on a new Latin-inspired menu in Southtown. Photos: Courtesy of Kody Melton

A new Latin-inspired restaurant and bar has arrived in Southtown and will celebrate its grand opening Friday and Saturday.

Driving the news: The Diez Flores Bar in the Lone Star district focuses on cuisines of 10 different Latin countries at 1010 S. Flores Street, Suite 110.

Details: The menu ranges from tapas to salads, sandwiches and desserts. It includes a Lechuga Con Queso salad with lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, queso fresco and corn nuts, alongside classic offerings like a Cubano sandwich.

On the cocktail menu is a Puerto Rican-inspired drink called the La Sirenita, made with Don Q rum, pineapple and passion fruit.

A Spanish-inspired cocktail called Running of the Bulls contains Alkkemist gin, dry vermouth, lemon juice, raspberry syrup and grapefruit bitters.

The interior of the Diez Flores Bar, left, and a Cuban-inspired cocktail, right. Photos: Courtesy of Kody Melton

Zoom in: Helming the kitchen is chef Joel Herrera, also known as Tatu. Herrera also co-owns the Folklores Coffee House in Government Hill and has been honored as one of the best chefs in the city.

Mixologist Hector Vargas will run the bar. He's known for creative, upscale cocktails at Cellar Mixology in St. Paul Square.

What they're saying: "We're honored to have local and well-known talent to help bring our vision to life," Brittney Gonzales Harbaugh, co-owner of Diez Flores, said in a statement.

The big picture: The Diez Flores Bar joins a Southtown restaurant and bar scene that continued to grow this year. Peruvian restaurant Leche de Tigre, Puerto Rican restaurant Luna Rosa and bars Gimme Gimme and A Perfect Day all opened in the bustling neighborhood.

What's next: The grand opening is from 6-11pm on Friday and Saturday with a DJ and live music from Combo Cósmico.