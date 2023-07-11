Gimme Gimme, A Perfect Day entering Southtown San Antonio's bar scene

Southtown will soon welcome Gimme Gimme, a rock 'n' roll bar, and A Perfect Day, an adjacent wine concept.

What's happening: The two entities will take over the former home of Francis Bogside at 803 S. St. Mary's St.

Between the lines: The new bars are owned by industry veterans Aaron Peña of Amor Eterno and Roger Herr of Bar Loretta. Amor Eterno and Bar Loretta are also in Southtown.

Partners Michael Neff and chef Paul Peterson will oversee the drink and food menus.

Flashback: Francis Bogside moved from the location in July 2022 after seven years in Southtown. The bar is now in St. Paul Square.

What they're saying: "Growing up in San Antonio, I’ve always known our city as the home of rock ‘n’ roll. The inspiration for Gimme Gimme comes from wanting to create our own version of what we think a rock ‘n’ roll bar can be. Great music, great food, great cocktails, great service and always a sense of humor. I’m super excited to share what our team has created," Herr says in a statement.

What's next: Peña and Herr plan to open the bars in mid-July. An opening date will be announced soon.