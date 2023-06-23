Share on email (opens in new window)

A sneak peek of the new Francis Bogside. Photo: Courtesy of @TXTroubleMaker

San Antonio favorite Francis Bogside has returned to the local bar scene after a year-long hiatus.

What's happening: Francis Bogside's new location in St. Paul Square is marking the grand opening June 23-25 with an expanded food menu, brunch and live music.

Context: Before moving to the growing St. Paul Square bar district, Francis Bogside was part of Southtown for seven years.

The July 2022 closure came on the heels of F & J Heierman Building Ltd., a Wimberley-based company, buying the property at 809 S. St. Mary's St., according to MySA.com.

Details: The new Francis Bogside will serve the favorites that made the bar a go-to for late-night eats like the smashburger, fish and chips, lobster mac and cheese, chicken wings, fried pickles and more.