1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Francis Bogside returns to the San Antonio bar scene
San Antonio favorite Francis Bogside has returned to the local bar scene after a year-long hiatus.
What's happening: Francis Bogside's new location in St. Paul Square is marking the grand opening June 23-25 with an expanded food menu, brunch and live music.
Context: Before moving to the growing St. Paul Square bar district, Francis Bogside was part of Southtown for seven years.
- The July 2022 closure came on the heels of F & J Heierman Building Ltd., a Wimberley-based company, buying the property at 809 S. St. Mary's St., according to MySA.com.
Details: The new Francis Bogside will serve the favorites that made the bar a go-to for late-night eats like the smashburger, fish and chips, lobster mac and cheese, chicken wings, fried pickles and more.
- New items include green curry with steamed rice, braised short ribs and focaccia deep dish pizza.
- Sunday brunch features specials on bloody marys and mimosas, along with crab cakes with eggs and prime rib.
- The new spot also has an adjacent wine bar named Anne's.
