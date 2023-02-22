Peruvian spot Leche de Tigre adding to Southtown mix

Leche de Tigre, a Peruvian restaurant, is opening this week in Southtown. Photo: Courtesy of Allysse Shank-Rivas/Eat It Up Marketing

Southtown is days away from welcoming Peruvian food, drinks and community as Leche de Tigre prepares to open.

Driving the news: Leche de Tigre will celebrate its grand opening on Friday at 318 E. Cevallos St.

The family-owned restaurant has Emil, Axel and Alec Oliva at the helm along with their cousin, Sebastian Montante.

The Oliva brothers were born in Laredo but spent their childhood in Lima, Peru.

Zoom out: Leche de Tigre joins a wave of Latino-owned businesses opening in Southtown.

Rosario's opened a new rooftop Mexican restaurant on St. Mary's earlier this month.

Luna Rosa, a Puerto Rican restaurant, is expected to move into Rosario's former home on South Alamo.

Yes, but: There aren't many Peruvian restaurants in San Antonio and the owners of Leche de Tigre wanted to create a concept that isn't centered on Tex-Mex, starting with ceviche.

Customers will notice that rather than scooping up the fresh fish with tostadas or crackers, they'll use a spoon.

Ceviche is part of a 15-item menu including Peruvian sashimi and classic plates like lomo saltado.

Pisco, Peru's national brandy, will be a highlight in the mixology program.

What they're saying: Along with highlighting Peruvian cuisine and culture, the Oliva brothers want to create community at the new restaurant. They said the months leading up to the opening have brought together local Peruvian residents who are showing their support on Instagram.