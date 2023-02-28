Puerto Rican restaurant relocates to Southtown San Antonio

Luna Rosa is now serving Puerto Rican eats in Southtown. Photo: Courtesy of Iris G. Ornelas

Another day, another Southtown restaurant, it seems. The latest addition, Luna Rosa, is a name San Antonians already know.

Driving the news: Over the weekend, the Puerto Rican restaurant relocated from its original space at City Base to 910 S. Alamo St.

The Southtown space previously housed Rosario's, which moved into a new build at 722 S. St. Mary's earlier this month.

Details: Luna Rosa is a family-owned business that opened in 2015 and serves Puerto Rican eats like mofongo, ropa vieja, arroz con pollo and jibaritos.

Luna Rosa owner Iris G. Ornelas says the Southtown menu will eventually mirror the original, but the offerings are limited at the moment as staff is trained.

The restaurant features a bar with drinks like piña coladas, margaritas and mojitos.

The new Luna Rosa is housed in the former Rosario's location. Photo: Courtesy of Iris G. Ornelas

Flashback: Mayor of Flavor Town Guy Fieri paid Luna Rosa a visit in 2018 for his show "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives."

Zoom out: Luna Rosa is part of a group of new or upcoming businesses in Southtown.

Rosario's, Leche de Tigre and Casa Hernan all opened in February.

Blush, a bakery and brunch spot, is preparing for a March opening.

All businesses are Latino-owned.

What they're saying: Ornelas says the Luna Rosa team already feels at home in the new space thanks to the neighborhood.