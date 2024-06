Share on email (opens in new window)

Utah's homeownership rate is higher than the rest of the nation. Yes, but: About 74% of white non-Hispanics own and occupy their homes, compared to 27% of Black households and about 54% of Latino households, per a University of Utah Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute report.

Why it matters: Homeownership remains the biggest driver of the wealth gap, per the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Axios' Brianna Crane reports.

The big picture: Historically, racist housing practices, redlining and predatory lending have prevented many Black Americans from obtaining homeownership, per the Urban Institute.

By the numbers: In Utah, about 20% of Black, Pacific Islander and Latino renters spend between 30% to 49% of their income on rent, making them severely cost burdened.