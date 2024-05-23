17 mins ago - Things to Do

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to stop in Fashion Place Mall

The uber cute Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is drawing enormous crowds at the Fashion Valley.

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck draws enormous crowds at the Fashion Valley Mall in San Diego. Photo by Dünzl/ullstein bild via Getty Images

The popular Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returns to Murray's Fashion Place Mall on Saturday.

State of play: The mobile pop-up is celebrating its 10th year on the road and offering collectibles and treats.

  • It will be stationed near Red Rock from 10am–7pm.
  • New merchandise includes a Hello Kitty-themed tote, plush blanket, T-shirts and a three-piece cookie set.
Courtesy: Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

Context: The iconic, round-faced feline, imagined by the Japanese company Sanrio in the 1970s, has amassed a cult following worldwide, inspiring mountains of merchandise, conventions and museum exhibits.

Before you go: If it's anything like past years, expect to wait in line for hours, and bring comfortable shoes and sunscreen.

