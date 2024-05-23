Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to stop in Fashion Place Mall

The popular Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returns to Murray's Fashion Place Mall on Saturday.

State of play: The mobile pop-up is celebrating its 10th year on the road and offering collectibles and treats.

It will be stationed near Red Rock from 10am–7pm.

New merchandise includes a Hello Kitty-themed tote, plush blanket, T-shirts and a three-piece cookie set.

Courtesy: Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

Context: The iconic, round-faced feline, imagined by the Japanese company Sanrio in the 1970s, has amassed a cult following worldwide, inspiring mountains of merchandise, conventions and museum exhibits.

Before you go: If it's anything like past years, expect to wait in line for hours, and bring comfortable shoes and sunscreen.