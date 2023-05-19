1 hour ago - News

Hello Kitty mobile pop-up returns to Utah this weekend

Kim Bojórquez
A pink Hello Kitty-themed van parked outside a shopping center.

Photo courtesy: Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

Beep beep! The mobile Hello Kitty Cafe is returning to Murray this Saturday.

Context: The iconic, round-faced feline, imagined by the Japanese company Sanrio in the 1970s, has amassed a cult following worldwide among kids and kids at heart, spurring mountains of merchandise, conventions and museum exhibits.

Details: The van will be parked outside Fashion Place Mall by Red Rock from 10am to 7pm.

  • Fans can expect exclusive products and limited-edition collectibles, including hoodies, coffee mugs, totes and cookie sets.

Kim's thought bubble: The event is expected to draw hundreds of people, so prepare to wait in line for a while. Last year, it took me 3 hours to buy a 30-ounce tumbler and lunch box.

Yes, but: It was worth it.

  • Tip: Bring sunscreen and sport comfortable shoes.
