These Utah baby names are falling out of favor

Illustration of a seagull holding a baby bundle.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

Goodbye, Tanner and hello, Atlas! And Lainey. And Callum.

State of play: Those are some of the baby names whose popularity is leaping in Utah, according to new Social Security Administration data.

The big picture: Utah parents for years have been mocked for seeking (or inventing) supposedly unusual baby names that ultimately sound the same no matter the permutation of letters that spell a long "e."

Reality check: Our most popular names are usually in line with national trends.

Yes, but: During the past decade, some of the names with the biggest changes in popularity are unique to Utah.

A bar chart showing the biggest changes in baby name popularity in Utah 2013-2023.The biggest increase in popularity was for Lainey and the biggest decrease was for Alexis.
Data: U.S. Social Security Administration; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Winners: Lainey and Atlas gained popularity nationwide and in Utah — but Enzo, Stevie and Callum are gaining more traction here than elsewhere.

Losers: Alexis (and Alexa) saw big declines here and nationally — but the falls of Zachary, Corbin and Tanner are more localized to Utah.

Zoom in: You often hear Tanner thrown out as the prototypical Utah boy's name, probably in part because it's the name of a prominent early Mormon family.

  • It's now less than a fifth as popular as a decade ago.

What's next: Maybe in a few years we'll have some famous Enzos that will become eponymous.

