These Utah baby names are falling out of favor

Goodbye, Tanner and hello, Atlas! And Lainey. And Callum. State of play: Those are some of the baby names whose popularity is leaping in Utah, according to new Social Security Administration data.

The big picture: Utah parents for years have been mocked for seeking (or inventing) supposedly unusual baby names that ultimately sound the same no matter the permutation of letters that spell a long "e."

Reality check: Our most popular names are usually in line with national trends.

Yes, but: During the past decade, some of the names with the biggest changes in popularity are unique to Utah.

Data: U.S. Social Security Administration; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Winners: Lainey and Atlas gained popularity nationwide and in Utah — but Enzo, Stevie and Callum are gaining more traction here than elsewhere.

Losers: Alexis (and Alexa) saw big declines here and nationally — but the falls of Zachary, Corbin and Tanner are more localized to Utah.

Zoom in: You often hear Tanner thrown out as the prototypical Utah boy's name, probably in part because it's the name of a prominent early Mormon family.

It's now less than a fifth as popular as a decade ago.

What's next: Maybe in a few years we'll have some famous Enzos that will become eponymous.