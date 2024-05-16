Weekend events: Ogden Twilight and Queer Spectra Arts Festival

A slew of live performances dominates this weekend's event guide.
🕯️ Candlelight concert: Tribute to Coldplay
Immerse yourself in candlelight as you listen to renditions of hit Coldplay songs.
When: May 18 with shows at 6:15pm and 8:30pm
Where: Sugar Space Arts Warehouse (132 South 800 West)
Admission: $51-$69 before fees
🎸 Ogden Twilight: Phoenix
The annual Ogden Twilight concert series will kick off with rock band Phoenix, featuring opening acts Metric and Beastie Vee openers.
- Be smart: Your ticket will act as a UTA pass for the evening.
When: May 16 at 5pm
Where: Ogden Amphitheater
Admission: $20 before fees
🎨 Queer Spectra Art Festival
The annual festival will showcase work and live performances from LGBTQ+ artists.
When: May 17 from 5pm-9pm; May 18 from noon-8pm
Where: Sorenson Unity Center
Admission: Free
🥾 Take a hike
Ideal outdoor temps are forecasted this weekend. Here are four of the best foothill hikes for spring in Salt Lake City.