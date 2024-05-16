Weekend events: Ogden Twilight and Queer Spectra Arts Festival

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A slew of live performances dominates this weekend's event guide.

🕯️ Candlelight concert: Tribute to Coldplay

Immerse yourself in candlelight as you listen to renditions of hit Coldplay songs.

When: May 18 with shows at 6:15pm and 8:30pm

Where: Sugar Space Arts Warehouse (132 South 800 West)

Admission: $51-$69 before fees

🎸 Ogden Twilight: Phoenix

The annual Ogden Twilight concert series will kick off with rock band Phoenix, featuring opening acts Metric and Beastie Vee openers.

Be smart: Your ticket will act as a UTA pass for the evening.

When: May 16 at 5pm

Where: Ogden Amphitheater

Admission: $20 before fees

🎨 Queer Spectra Art Festival

The annual festival will showcase work and live performances from LGBTQ+ artists.

When: May 17 from 5pm-9pm; May 18 from noon-8pm

Where: Sorenson Unity Center

Admission: Free

🥾 Take a hike

Ideal outdoor temps are forecasted this weekend. Here are four of the best foothill hikes for spring in Salt Lake City.