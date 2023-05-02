1 hour ago - Sports

Four best foothill hikes for spring in Salt Lake City

Erin Alberty
A fort of rocks on a mountain slope.

The rock castle near Pencil Point Peak above Salt Lake City, May 2020. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Spring is the best season to explore the foothills.

  • Temperatures are reasonable, the grass is still green, and flowers will be peeking out in the next few weeks.

Yes, but: There's elevated flood risk near creeks and streams fed by high-altitude snowmelt, so we're sticking to Salt Lake City hikes where most drainages are fed by lower-altitude slopes that have melted.

Here are some must-do hikes at lower elevations:

Jack's Mountain

For decades, hikers have been climbing about a mile above the letter "H" rock in Arcadia Heights to leave notes for Jack Edwards, a Salt Lake toddler who died from leukemia in 1995. His family scattered his ashes from this peak.

  • Instead of a summit log, mailboxes at the peak contained community diaries full of "notes to Jack," which occasionally disappeared over the years. But a new mailbox and notebook are there now.

Trailhead and route: 1835 Carrigan Canyon Dr., map via Road Trip Ryan

Hike stats: About 2.5 miles round trip | 1,240 feet elevation gain

Pencil Point Rock Castle

Another hike from the H Rock leads to a rock fort just below the ridge to Pencil Point Peak, with great views of the valley and the peak.

Trailhead and route: 1835 Carrigan Canyon Dr., map of Erin's route in 2020 (Trail access may change over time.)

Hike stats: About 3.75 miles roundtrip via H Rock | 1,000 feet elevation gain

Radio Towers Loop
Yellow flowers bloom on a mountain trail.
Flowers bloom in May 2017 in the foothills near Ensign Peak. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Catch a glimpse of our slightly less-empty Great Salt Lake from this hike above Ensign Peak.

  • It bends around to overlook City Creek, too, making the hike feel more epic than your typical 4-miler.
  • Or you can just do the 1-mile roundtrip hike up and down Ensign Peak for lovely city views.

Trailhead and route: Ensign Peak, map via Alltrails.com

Hike stats: About 4.25 miles | 700 feet elevation gain

The Living Room
A toddler sits in a stone chair on a mountain and points at the city in the valley below.
Erin's daughter points from a chair at the Living Room in May 2015. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

A beloved classic that ends at a cluster of couches and chairs made of rock slabs — perfect for a spring picnic.

  • The hike is popular for sunset views, but you must bring a headlamp or flashlight for the return.

Trailhead: Near 383 Colorow Rd., map via Google

Hike stats: About 2.3 miles roundtrip | 1,000 feet elevation gain

