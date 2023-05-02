Four best foothill hikes for spring in Salt Lake City
Spring is the best season to explore the foothills.
- Temperatures are reasonable, the grass is still green, and flowers will be peeking out in the next few weeks.
Yes, but: There's elevated flood risk near creeks and streams fed by high-altitude snowmelt, so we're sticking to Salt Lake City hikes where most drainages are fed by lower-altitude slopes that have melted.
Here are some must-do hikes at lower elevations:
Jack's Mountain
For decades, hikers have been climbing about a mile above the letter "H" rock in Arcadia Heights to leave notes for Jack Edwards, a Salt Lake toddler who died from leukemia in 1995. His family scattered his ashes from this peak.
- Instead of a summit log, mailboxes at the peak contained community diaries full of "notes to Jack," which occasionally disappeared over the years. But a new mailbox and notebook are there now.
Trailhead and route: 1835 Carrigan Canyon Dr., map via Road Trip Ryan
Hike stats: About 2.5 miles round trip | 1,240 feet elevation gain
Pencil Point Rock Castle
Another hike from the H Rock leads to a rock fort just below the ridge to Pencil Point Peak, with great views of the valley and the peak.
Trailhead and route: 1835 Carrigan Canyon Dr., map of Erin's route in 2020 (Trail access may change over time.)
Hike stats: About 3.75 miles roundtrip via H Rock | 1,000 feet elevation gain
Radio Towers Loop
Catch a glimpse of our slightly less-empty Great Salt Lake from this hike above Ensign Peak.
- It bends around to overlook City Creek, too, making the hike feel more epic than your typical 4-miler.
- Or you can just do the 1-mile roundtrip hike up and down Ensign Peak for lovely city views.
Trailhead and route: Ensign Peak, map via Alltrails.com
Hike stats: About 4.25 miles | 700 feet elevation gain
The Living Room
A beloved classic that ends at a cluster of couches and chairs made of rock slabs — perfect for a spring picnic.
- The hike is popular for sunset views, but you must bring a headlamp or flashlight for the return.
Trailhead: Near 383 Colorow Rd., map via Google
Hike stats: About 2.3 miles roundtrip | 1,000 feet elevation gain
