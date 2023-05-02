The rock castle near Pencil Point Peak above Salt Lake City, May 2020. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Spring is the best season to explore the foothills.

Temperatures are reasonable, the grass is still green, and flowers will be peeking out in the next few weeks.

Yes, but: There's elevated flood risk near creeks and streams fed by high-altitude snowmelt, so we're sticking to Salt Lake City hikes where most drainages are fed by lower-altitude slopes that have melted.

Here are some must-do hikes at lower elevations:

Jack's Mountain

For decades, hikers have been climbing about a mile above the letter "H" rock in Arcadia Heights to leave notes for Jack Edwards, a Salt Lake toddler who died from leukemia in 1995. His family scattered his ashes from this peak.

Instead of a summit log, mailboxes at the peak contained community diaries full of "notes to Jack," which occasionally disappeared over the years. But a new mailbox and notebook are there now.

Trailhead and route: 1835 Carrigan Canyon Dr., map via Road Trip Ryan

Hike stats: About 2.5 miles round trip | 1,240 feet elevation gain

Pencil Point Rock Castle

Another hike from the H Rock leads to a rock fort just below the ridge to Pencil Point Peak, with great views of the valley and the peak.

Trailhead and route: 1835 Carrigan Canyon Dr., map of Erin's route in 2020 (Trail access may change over time.)

Hike stats: About 3.75 miles roundtrip via H Rock | 1,000 feet elevation gain

Radio Towers Loop

Flowers bloom in May 2017 in the foothills near Ensign Peak. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Catch a glimpse of our slightly less-empty Great Salt Lake from this hike above Ensign Peak.

It bends around to overlook City Creek, too, making the hike feel more epic than your typical 4-miler.

Or you can just do the 1-mile roundtrip hike up and down Ensign Peak for lovely city views.

Trailhead and route: Ensign Peak, map via Alltrails.com

Hike stats: About 4.25 miles | 700 feet elevation gain

The Living Room

Erin's daughter points from a chair at the Living Room in May 2015. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

A beloved classic that ends at a cluster of couches and chairs made of rock slabs — perfect for a spring picnic.

The hike is popular for sunset views, but you must bring a headlamp or flashlight for the return.

Trailhead: Near 383 Colorow Rd., map via Google

Hike stats: About 2.3 miles roundtrip | 1,000 feet elevation gain