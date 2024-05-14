Under 2% of Salt Lake home listings were EV friendly in 2023

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Realtor.com, Cox Automotive; Note: Among 100 biggest metro areas; Chart: Axios Visuals Homes with electric vehicle chargers could hold greater resale value as more car buyers make the switch, Realtor.com chief economist Danielle Hale says. The big picture: Access to at-home EV charging is a rare and increasingly desirable amenity nationwide.

By the numbers: Just 1.6% of homes listings in the Salt Lake metro area last year were EV friendly, per Realtor.com and Cox Automotive's report.

Between the lines: Home chargers are often more convenient than public ones, and faster than charging cables that come with most EVs.

The typical installation runs between $548 and $1,382, per HomeAdvisor.

State of play: Rocky Mountain Power offers eligible homeowners up to $200 off to install an EV charger.

Reality check: You've got time to install that charger. EV adoption hasn't been swift, Axios' Joann Muller reports.

The big picture: A small but growing share (0.9%) of U.S. homes listed on Realtor.com in 2023 were described as EV-friendly, up from 0.1% five years earlier.

Home chargers are more common in areas with high EV ownership rates.

Note: Cox Automotive's parent company, Cox Enterprises, also owns Axios.