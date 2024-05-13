Childish Gambino to make tour stop in Salt Lake City
Grammy-winning rapper Childish Gambino announced on Monday his "The New World Tour" is coming to the Delta Center on Sept. 14. Willow is the scheduled opener for his Salt Lake City stop.
Why it matters: It will be the "Atlanta" showrunner's first time on the road after he previously announced his 2018-19 "This is America" tour would be his last.
State of play: The singer, whose real name is Donald Glover, also dropped a reimagined album "Atavista" on Monday.
What's next: Tickets for the general public will be available starting May 17.
My thought bubble: I was ready to see Childish Gambino's 2019 concert in Los Angeles, but it was canceled after he sustained an injury.
- If I can snag tickets, I'll try to see him again this year.
