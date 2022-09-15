12 mins ago - News

"Atlanta" returns home for one more season

A photo of Donald Glover wearing a colorful shirt in a store in the TV show Atlanta
FX's and Donald Glover's hit show "Atlanta" returns Thursday for its fourth and final season.

State of play: Since it premiered in 2016, the show has deftly represented the city it's named for.

Yes, but: Season three took viewers on a detour through Europe with plenty of commentary on the racial happenings in America.

Ross' thought bubble: I hope Atlanta's final run returns to its roots. Season three was unique (and important) but it missed the feeling that I was watching a show filmed in my hometown.

  • Bring back the episodes that featured easter eggs around the city like Mrs. Winner's, J.R. Crickets and tales about Florida man.
  • Considering the trailer opens with the waterboys, it looks like we are headed that way.

1 fun thing: It's been fun seeing members of the cast hold down some roles in major movies since Atlanta premiered.

  • Zazie Beetz and Bryan Tyree Henry each played in "Joker" and "Bullet Train."
  • And Laketih Stanfield has starred in several films, including "Judas and the Black Messiah," which led to an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

How to watch: The first two episodes of season four premiere Thursday on FX at 10pm.

  • Or stream on Hulu.
Atlantapostcard

