"Atlanta" returns home for one more season
FX's and Donald Glover's hit show "Atlanta" returns Thursday for its fourth and final season.
State of play: Since it premiered in 2016, the show has deftly represented the city it's named for.
- Over the first three seasons we've seen a Michael Vick cameo, a creepy story about Lake Lanier, an episode set in Helen and an uncomfortable fraternity scene at Georgia Southern University.
Yes, but: Season three took viewers on a detour through Europe with plenty of commentary on the racial happenings in America.
Ross' thought bubble: I hope Atlanta's final run returns to its roots. Season three was unique (and important) but it missed the feeling that I was watching a show filmed in my hometown.
- Bring back the episodes that featured easter eggs around the city like Mrs. Winner's, J.R. Crickets and tales about Florida man.
- Considering the trailer opens with the waterboys, it looks like we are headed that way.
1 fun thing: It's been fun seeing members of the cast hold down some roles in major movies since Atlanta premiered.
- Zazie Beetz and Bryan Tyree Henry each played in "Joker" and "Bullet Train."
- And Laketih Stanfield has starred in several films, including "Judas and the Black Messiah," which led to an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.
How to watch: The first two episodes of season four premiere Thursday on FX at 10pm.
- Or stream on Hulu.
