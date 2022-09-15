FX's and Donald Glover's hit show "Atlanta" returns Thursday for its fourth and final season.

State of play: Since it premiered in 2016, the show has deftly represented the city it's named for.

Yes, but: Season three took viewers on a detour through Europe with plenty of commentary on the racial happenings in America.

Ross' thought bubble: I hope Atlanta's final run returns to its roots. Season three was unique (and important) but it missed the feeling that I was watching a show filmed in my hometown.

Bring back the episodes that featured easter eggs around the city like Mrs. Winner's, J.R. Crickets and tales about Florida man.

Considering the trailer opens with the waterboys, it looks like we are headed that way.

1 fun thing: It's been fun seeing members of the cast hold down some roles in major movies since Atlanta premiered.

Zazie Beetz and Bryan Tyree Henry each played in "Joker" and "Bullet Train."

And Laketih Stanfield has starred in several films, including "Judas and the Black Messiah," which led to an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

How to watch: The first two episodes of season four premiere Thursday on FX at 10pm.