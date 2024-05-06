Note: Share of the U.S. labor force that is functionally unemployed (seeking but unable to find a full-time job, is unemployed or is employed in a position earning less than a living wage); Data: Ludwig Institute for Shared Economic Prosperity; Chart: Axios Visuals St. George, Utah, has one of highest true unemployment rates in the nation, according to data first shared with Axios. Why it matters: A strong job market indicates a growing economy.

By the numbers: Last year, the St. George metro area's true unemployment rate was 37%, surpassing the national rate of 23%, per the Ludwig Institute for Shared Economic Prosperity propriety True Rate of Unemployment.

State of play: The share of workers in the St. George area unable to find a job that pays a living wage is not surprising considering the state boasts some of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation.

The big picture: Boom towns like Denver; Nashville, Tennessee, and Dallas are seeing very low levels of unemployment — in stark contrast to areas with large numbers of low-wage jobs, such as El Paso, Texas; Fresno, California, and New Orleans, per data released by LISEP.

How it works: LISEP's True Rate of Unemployment measures the proportion of workers looking for a full-time job that covers basic needs — and who are unable to find one.

Between the lines: The True Unemployment rate tends to track — but also be much higher than — the headline Bureau of Labor Statistics unemployment rate.

That's because the BLS rate excludes people who might be earning only a few dollars a week; LISEP, by contrast, counts as unemployed anybody earning less than $25,000 per year.

The BLS, unlike LISEP, also excludes anybody who has stopped looking for work or is discouraged by a lack of jobs or the demands of child care.

What they're saying: "Local communities investing in infrastructure, housing, and future-oriented industries consistently outperform those more reliant on low-wage jobs," says LISEP founder Gene Ludwig.

The bottom line: There are plenty of good jobs in America — but they're not evenly distributed.