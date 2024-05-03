Mural Fest brings new art, music to South Salt Lake
Mural Fest is bringing 14 new murals to South Salt Lake's fast-growing entertainment district this weekend, with lots of bands to celebrate the new art.
Why it matters: The city has put a lot of emphasis on its "creative industries zone" to draw hip crowds to the breweries, restaurants and galleries nestled between warehouses.
What's inside: The annual Mural Walk features games, live entertainment, prizes, art activities at several breweries and restaurants, and, of course, the murals.
Zoom in: The music lineup is especially good this year, with bands and DJs playing near the various murals.
- Say hi if you see Erin at the Triggers & Slips show at city hall!
When and where: The party runs 4–8pm between 2100 South and 2700 South.
Share this story
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Salt Lake City stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more