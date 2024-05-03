Mural Fest brings new art, music to South Salt Lake

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A mural in progress at 500 East near the S-Line. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Mural Fest is bringing 14 new murals to South Salt Lake's fast-growing entertainment district this weekend, with lots of bands to celebrate the new art. Why it matters: The city has put a lot of emphasis on its "creative industries zone" to draw hip crowds to the breweries, restaurants and galleries nestled between warehouses.

What's inside: The annual Mural Walk features games, live entertainment, prizes, art activities at several breweries and restaurants, and, of course, the murals.

Check out the map to find them.

Zoom in: The music lineup is especially good this year, with bands and DJs playing near the various murals.

Say hi if you see Erin at the Triggers & Slips show at city hall!

When and where: The party runs 4–8pm between 2100 South and 2700 South.

Share this story