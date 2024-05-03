14 mins ago - Things to Do

Mural Fest brings new art, music to South Salt Lake

A mural on a yellow wall feature purple and green colors and a frog

A mural in progress at 500 East near the S-Line. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Mural Fest is bringing 14 new murals to South Salt Lake's fast-growing entertainment district this weekend, with lots of bands to celebrate the new art.

Why it matters: The city has put a lot of emphasis on its "creative industries zone" to draw hip crowds to the breweries, restaurants and galleries nestled between warehouses.

What's inside: The annual Mural Walk features games, live entertainment, prizes, art activities at several breweries and restaurants, and, of course, the murals.

Zoom in: The music lineup is especially good this year, with bands and DJs playing near the various murals.

  • Say hi if you see Erin at the Triggers & Slips show at city hall!

When and where: The party runs 4–8pm between 2100 South and 2700 South.

