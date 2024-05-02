Share on email (opens in new window)

Whew! It's a busy weekend in Utah — not even counting the May Day festival and May the Fourth Star Wars events we already told you about. Here's what's good for SLC's first weekend of May.

Cinco de Mayo

Draper's Cinco (well, Quatro): Come to Draper Park for lots of food trucks, live performances and other free family activities.

When: 6pm-8:30pm Saturday

Fiesta 5K: Lace up your sneakers for Sandy's spring race 9am at Falcon Park.

Registration: $30 in advance, $40 day-of, with discounts for groups and families.

Millcreek Fiesta: Enjoy authentic food, roller skating, a giant piñata, live music and other performances at a free family fiesta.

When and where: 4pm-10pm Saturday, Millcreek Commons

Tacos & Margs Crawl: Join the crowd for food, bevvys and live entertainment at four bars around town, starting at Gracie's at 2pm Saturday.

Tickets: $24.99 or $64.99 for VIP tickets with a pre-party and extra tacos.

Mix your own: Learn to make the perfect margarita at Simplicity Spirits' Fiesta and Flavors class on Sunday afternoon.

Cost: $15

ICYMI: How to Cinco de Mayo responsibly

More festivals, parties and markets

Mothers Day Market: Find the perfect gift from Creator's Collective's pop-up market of local artists, collectors and other small businesses.

When and where: 2-7pm Friday, 975 W. Temple St.

International and Night Market: A weekly night market launches on Friday in Millcreek Commons, themed after popular night markets in Asia. Refugee and immigrant vendors will sell their wares at the adjacent New Americans International Market.

When: International Market runs 11am-9pm; Night Market is 5pm-9pm.

Mayfest: Join Star Wars friends for free crafts, lawn games, food, music and a butterfly house at the Granite Library.

When: 1pm-4pm Saturday

Derby Party: Put on your fanciest hat and bowtie for an indulgent day at the races — with juleps, live music and dancing.

When and where: 1:30pm Saturday at Siempre in Draper

1:30pm Saturday at Siempre in Draper Tickets: $109-$199

Bohemian Bum Farmers Market: The Gateway is launching its new sustainable-living market 10am-3pm Sunday with organic produce, artisan goods and eco-friendly products.