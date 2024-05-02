Mothers Day Market: Find the perfect gift from Creator's Collective's pop-up market of local artists, collectors and other small businesses.
When and where: 2-7pm Friday, 975 W. Temple St.
International and Night Market: A weekly night market launches on Friday in Millcreek Commons, themed after popular night markets in Asia. Refugee and immigrant vendors will sell their wares at the adjacent New Americans International Market.
When: International Market runs 11am-9pm; Night Market is 5pm-9pm.
Mayfest: Join Star Wars friends for free crafts, lawn games, food, music and a butterfly house at the Granite Library.
When: 1pm-4pm Saturday
Derby Party: Put on your fanciest hat and bowtie for an indulgent day at the races — with juleps, live music and dancing.
When and where: 1:30pm Saturday at Siempre in Draper
Tickets: $109-$199
Bohemian Bum Farmers Market: The Gateway is launching its new sustainable-living market 10am-3pm Sunday with organic produce, artisan goods and eco-friendly products.
Plus: You also can peruse vintage goods, antiques, records and bric-a-brac at the nearby Urban Flea Market from 10am to 4pm.