Where to celebrate May the Fourth in Salt Lake City

The force will be widely felt across Salt Lake City as Star Wars fans celebrate May the Fourth on Saturday.
The big picture: Utah was ranked as the No. 1 state for Star Wars fandom last year.
Here's a list of May the Fourth events happening this weekend:
Come dressed as your favorite Star Wars character for an evening of family-friendly activities and photos.
When: May 4, 4pm–7pm at The Gateway.
Admission: Free. Planetarium shows will be discounted to $4 except for "Mesmerica."
The fourth annual Star Wars dance party will include three-themed rooms, karaoke and a costume contest.
When: May 4 starting at 9pm at Area 51.
Admission: $10 before fees
The gallery will host a Star Wars celebration featuring robotics battles, a cosplay contest and snacks.
Where: May 4 starting at 6pm, cosplay contest begins at 6:30pm at 116 S. Rio Grande St.
Admission: Free
Prohibition is throwing a Star Wars-themed burlesque variety show.
Where: May 4 with shows at 7:30pm, 9:30pm and 11:15pm at 151 E. 6100 S., Murray.
Admission: $10 per person