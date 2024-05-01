Where to celebrate May the Fourth in Salt Lake City

30 mins ago - Things to Do

Darth Vader's helmet. Photo: Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images

The force will be widely felt across Salt Lake City as Star Wars fans celebrate May the Fourth on Saturday.

The big picture: Utah was ranked as the No. 1 state for Star Wars fandom last year.

Here's a list of May the Fourth events happening this weekend:

Planetarium party

Come dressed as your favorite Star Wars character for an evening of family-friendly activities and photos.

When: May 4, 4pm–7pm at The Gateway.

Admission: Free. Planetarium shows will be discounted to $4 except for "Mesmerica."

Star Wars night

The fourth annual Star Wars dance party will include three-themed rooms, karaoke and a costume contest.

When: May 4 starting at 9pm at Area 51.

Admission: $10 before fees

Urban Arts Gallery

The gallery will host a Star Wars celebration featuring robotics battles, a cosplay contest and snacks.

Where: May 4 starting at 6pm, cosplay contest begins at 6:30pm at 116 S. Rio Grande St.

Admission: Free

Star Wars cabaret

Prohibition is throwing a Star Wars-themed burlesque variety show.

Where: May 4 with shows at 7:30pm, 9:30pm and 11:15pm at 151 E. 6100 S., Murray.

Admission: $10 per person

avatar

