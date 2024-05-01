University of Utah protests roil state's law-and-order culture

Students rallied Tuesday in support of Palestine for the second consecutive day at the University of Utah, despite arrests Monday night. Why it matters: The arrests have heightened an ongoing debate over the role of civil disobedience — and whether protests are more effective when participants show they're undeterred by punishment.

Civil disobedience is relatively rare on Utah campuses, activists say — and it usually faces a swift crackdown.

The intrigue: Organizers with the student group MEChA have added a demand that the U "stop the political repression of students and take the cops off campus now," according to Tuesday's Instagram post advertising the rally.

Zoom out: At several campuses in other states, demonstrations have been ongoing for weeks.

Driving the news: Amid Monday's rally, Gov. Spencer Cox took to X to enumerate various acts that "the First Amendment does not protect," including: "violence, threats to public safety, property damage, camping or disruptions to our learning institutions."

"We will protect protestors and arrest those who violate the law," he wrote.

Yes, but: From the Boston Tea Party to the Civil Rights Movement, protesters have often violated the law deliberately.

When they "willingly accept the penalty," they show they buy into the rule of law — while demonstrating its potential misuse, Martin Luther King Jr. explained in 1965.

Case in point: Several replies to Cox questioned his example of "camping" as worthy of arrest.

"It is insane to me to list all these things and just casually put 'camping' in the middle," read one response.

Caveat: Whether the protest was "civil" is up for debate. Some protesters Monday were accused of throwing things at officers, and the university reported police confiscated a hatchet during the rally — though it's unclear whether it was used or brought there illegally.

One officer was injured, per the U's statement.

Friction point: In a statement Tuesday, the ACLU of Utah warned that shooing away protesters broadly stifles dissent.

"Protests on campus can be loud, disruptive, and offensive to others. A university's role is to help students navigate this situation, not to shut down protests," the statement read. Monday's police response "risked the safety and well-being of those directly involved, as well as those in the area."

What they're saying: "We will not continue with business as usual while there is a genocide happening! The University of Utah is complicit!" MEChA wrote Tuesday.

The other side: Utahns on social media are talking more about the protesters' tactics than about Palestinians — or the rally's push for the U to divest its endowment from Israeli companies and the U.S. defense industry.

Flashback: MEChA members were arrested in the weeks following campus protests in November.

Zoom in: Those rules, approved in December, require public colleges and universities to create policies that guarantee: