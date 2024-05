Share on email (opens in new window)

Mendon May Day celebration of yore. Image via Utah State University archives

We thought May Day was all but dead in Utah. Surprise! At least one town still goes all out. Thanks to readers Lynnette H. and Mark L. for alerting us.

Driving the news: Mendon, a hamlet of 1,300 people in Cache County, has a May Day festival each year on the first Saturday of the month.

They even have May Day songs on the city's website.

Zoom in: The 162nd (!!!) Mendon May Day festivities begin with a Friday night dance at Mountainside Elementary.

The main event starts 10am on Saturday in the town square, with the arrival of the May Queen's court, the May Pole braiding, a "traditional program inside the old church" (location unclear; follow the crowd) and softball games until 10pm.

Fun fact: Mendon's kids have been practicing their maypole dance for more than a month.