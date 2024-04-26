The notorious Daggett County jail

Why it matters: This is likely the former Daggett County jail's final appearance on the public stage after a notorious history of staff wrongdoing and inmate escapes.
Catch up quick: Former inmates have reported that guards repeatedly shocked them for entertainment, ordered a police dog to bite them in training and withheld medical care.
The state shut downthe jail in 2017 after investigators corroborated inmates' complaints — and also found jail guards were sleeping on the job and firing stun guns at coworkers and inmates, who were promised soda if they submitted to the shocks.
Inmates described suffering PTSD and constant fear from the bullying and torture.
The men ambushed a resident at knifepoint in a nearby trailer home, bound him in duct tape and stole his SUV, which contained multiple guns. They were caught after a high-speed chase and police shootout in Wyoming.
Erin's thought bubble: I submitted a public records request to the Daggett County sheriff's office in 2009.
The reply fax from the embattled department was emblazoned with a letterhead that showed a cartoon constable dancing joyously.