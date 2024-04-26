The inmates filed a lawsuit over the abuse in 2018.
The state shut down the jail in 2017 after investigators corroborated inmates' complaints — and also found jail guards were sleeping on the job and firing stun guns at coworkers and inmates, who were promised soda if they submitted to the shocks.
The intrigue: The state had contracted with Daggett County to house some of its overflow prison population in the county's oversized jail: 80 beds for Daggett's 992 residents.
The contract provided a large portion of the county's annual revenue.
The latest: In a 2020 audit of the state's outsourcing of prisoners to county jails, investigators found corrections officials "did not adequately learn" from abuses at Daggett, or implement safeguards to prevent their recurrence elsewhere.
Flashback: This has not been the Daggett jail's first time under scrutiny.
In 2007, two inmates convicted of first-degree murder escaped in broad daylight. It took the lone guard more than three hours to notice their absence.
The men ambushed a resident at knifepoint in a nearby trailer home, bound him in duct tape and stole his SUV, which contained multiple guns. They were caught after a high-speed chase and police shootout in Wyoming.
Problems continued after that.
In 2014, a contracted jail worker pleaded guilty to having sex with an inmate in exchange for dropped charges of bringing unspecified contraband into the jail.