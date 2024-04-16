Driving the news: In a Tuesday story about rising rents, the Salt Lake Tribune posted a list of "Landlord advice for renters" by Paul Smith, executive director of the Rental Housing Association of Utah.

Before asking a landlord for help, tenants should first sell their TVs and four-wheelers, work more hours or take out a loan, Smith advised.

They also should ask for money from family, churches and nonprofits before trying to negotiate rent, he said.

Renters, Smith said, should grow their income 5% to 7% each year to keep up with inflation, including rising rent.

Reality check: Incomes haven't kept up with rising housing costs in Salt Lake City — a market-wide disparity that individual renters cannot necessarily fix on their own.

The vast majority of TVs listed on local classified ads are priced at less than $200, a fraction of the average monthly rent for a studio apartment.

Financial experts generally discourage personal loans to pay rent because interest accumulates quickly, and borrowers will have to cover loan repayments and rent in the following months.

What they're saying: "Ah yes, I remember when I was renting a place for $450 a month (literally an old maintenance closet) and I couldn't afford it. I just sold my four-wheeler that I had laying around and all my money problems were solved," Dylan McDonnell, a disability advocate in Salt Lake City, posted on X.

Fun fact: As housing costs spiked during the pandemic, Utah used federal rent assistance to pay legal bills for landlords seeking evictions, the Utah Investigative Journalism Project found.