Salt Lake City weekend events: April 11–14

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

It's time for fun in and around SLC!

It's the last home game of the season for the Utah Jazz as they play the Houston Rockets.

When: 7pm

7pm Where: Delta Center

Delta Center Tickets: Prices vary

The 2016 winner of StandUp NBC is coming to Utah — and you can see his 15-minute special on Netflix.

When: 7pm and 9:30pm Friday and Saturday

7pm and 9:30pm Friday and Saturday Where: Wiseguys at the Gateway

Wiseguys at the Gateway Tickets: $30

Hear the Grammy-nominated mandolin player in a concert hosted by KRCL.

When: 7pm Friday

7pm Friday Where: Commonwealth Room

Commonwealth Room Tickets: $32 general admission, $55 reserved platform seating

Volunteer

Tree Utah is seeking helpers to plant trees at the 9-Line Orchard.

When: 9am Friday

9am Friday Where: 932 S. 1100 West

932 S. 1100 West Admission: Free

Fluffy friends

Cross E Ranch's Spring Festival is underway until May 11, with lambs, bunnies and chicks, plus inflatable rides, obstacle courses, games and other attractions.

When: 4pm-8pm Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 10am-8pm Saturdays

4pm-8pm Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 10am-8pm Saturdays Where: 3500 N. 2200 West, SLC

3500 N. 2200 West, SLC Tickets: Vary by date and time

Celebrate baby animal season at This is the Place State Park, with stories, activities and lots of little critters.

When: 10am–5pm Saturday

10am–5pm Saturday Where: 2601 E. Sunnyside Ave.

2601 E. Sunnyside Ave. Tickets: $18.95 for adults, $16.95 for seniors and $14.95 for kids

Nightmare on 13th is opening one night only for a spooky spring showcase.