Salt Lake City weekend events: April 11–14
Jazz fan appreciation
It's the last home game of the season for the Utah Jazz as they play the Houston Rockets.
- When: 7pm
- Where: Delta Center
- Tickets: Prices vary
JR De Guzman
The 2016 winner of StandUp NBC is coming to Utah — and you can see his 15-minute special on Netflix.
- When: 7pm and 9:30pm Friday and Saturday
- Where: Wiseguys at the Gateway
- Tickets: $30
Sierra Hull
Hear the Grammy-nominated mandolin player in a concert hosted by KRCL.
- When: 7pm Friday
- Where: Commonwealth Room
- Tickets: $32 general admission, $55 reserved platform seating
Volunteer
Tree Utah is seeking helpers to plant trees at the 9-Line Orchard.
- When: 9am Friday
- Where: 932 S. 1100 West
- Admission: Free
Fluffy friends
Cross E Ranch's Spring Festival is underway until May 11, with lambs, bunnies and chicks, plus inflatable rides, obstacle courses, games and other attractions.
- When: 4pm-8pm Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 10am-8pm Saturdays
- Where: 3500 N. 2200 West, SLC
- Tickets: Vary by date and time
Celebrate baby animal season at This is the Place State Park, with stories, activities and lots of little critters.
- When: 10am–5pm Saturday
- Where: 2601 E. Sunnyside Ave.
- Tickets: $18.95 for adults, $16.95 for seniors and $14.95 for kids
Scream Break
Nightmare on 13th is opening one night only for a spooky spring showcase.
- When: 7pm–11pm Saturday
- Where: 320 W. 1300 South
- Tickets: Prices vary by options, starting at $27.95
