Salt Lake City weekend events: April 11–14

Illustration of a cassette tape with the tape unspooling to spell weekend.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

It's time for fun in and around SLC!

Jazz fan appreciation

It's the last home game of the season for the Utah Jazz as they play the Houston Rockets.

  • When: 7pm
  • Where: Delta Center
  • Tickets: Prices vary

JR De Guzman

The 2016 winner of StandUp NBC is coming to Utah — and you can see his 15-minute special on Netflix.

  • When: 7pm and 9:30pm Friday and Saturday
  • Where: Wiseguys at the Gateway
  • Tickets: $30

Sierra Hull

Hear the Grammy-nominated mandolin player in a concert hosted by KRCL.

  • When: 7pm Friday
  • Where: Commonwealth Room
  • Tickets: $32 general admission, $55 reserved platform seating

Volunteer

Tree Utah is seeking helpers to plant trees at the 9-Line Orchard.

  • When: 9am Friday
  • Where: 932 S. 1100 West
  • Admission: Free

Fluffy friends

Cross E Ranch's Spring Festival is underway until May 11, with lambs, bunnies and chicks, plus inflatable rides, obstacle courses, games and other attractions.

  • When: 4pm-8pm Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 10am-8pm Saturdays
  • Where: 3500 N. 2200 West, SLC
  • Tickets: Vary by date and time

Celebrate baby animal season at This is the Place State Park, with stories, activities and lots of little critters.

  • When: 10am–5pm Saturday
  • Where: 2601 E. Sunnyside Ave.
  • Tickets: $18.95 for adults, $16.95 for seniors and $14.95 for kids

Scream Break

Nightmare on 13th is opening one night only for a spooky spring showcase.

  • When: 7pm–11pm Saturday
  • Where: 320 W. 1300 South
  • Tickets: Prices vary by options, starting at $27.95
