Salt Lake ranked nation's No. 2 city for new college grads

Salt Lake City was ranked the 2nd-best U.S. city for new college graduates in a report weighing quality of life and economic opportunity for young adults. The intrigue: SLC overcame its prohibitive housing costs with a young population driving high scores for opportunity and entertainment, according to an analysis this week by ApartmentAdvisor.

The report assessed 98 major cities for quality of life for recent grads.

By the numbers: SLC tied Ann Arbor, Michigan, for the highest share of adults in their 20s — 21.1%.

Salt Lake ranked No. 3 for economic opportunity, which factored in population change, age, share of residents with bachelor's degrees and employment — a metric where Utah consistently performs well.

We ranked 10th for entertainment arts, food and shopping, likely bolstered by outdoor rec's contribution to "active life." But our restaurant density also was high at No. 11.

For mobility — transit, biking options and walkability — we were No. 15, but No. 3 for bikeability.

What they're saying: "If you're looking to work in tech, enjoy the great outdoors on a sunny day, and meet tons of other people your age, then Salt Lake City may be the perfect postgrad city for you," researchers wrote.

Yes, but: We ranked No. 71 for cost of living, with rent outpacing salaries.

Zoom out: Seattle claimed the top spot overall, with Washington, D.C.; Charleston, South Carolina; and Madison, Wisconsin, rounding out the top five.