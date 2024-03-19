Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Yelp; Table: Alice Feng/Axios Women-owned business openings in Salt Lake City rose by 26% in 2023 compared to 2022, according to a Yelp analysis. By the numbers: 250 women-owned businesses opened in Salt Lake City in 2023, compared to 199 in 2022.

Openings rose 17% nationwide.

The big picture: The ability to set your own hours and maintain a work-home balance have prompted some women to ditch their jobs and open their own businesses post-pandemic, according to Rocky Donati, co-owner and chief marketing officer of Salt Lake City's Maven District.

"They're looking at this going, 'Why would I want to work for somebody else if I can work for myself?" Donati said.

In 2023, the Maven District welcomed 15 women-owned businesses, including Shanon's Plants, a plant nursery, and Zenzee, a boutique.

Approximately 75% of the small businesses in the district are owned by women.

Sharon Backurz stands in front of her Zenzee storefront. Courtesy: Zenzee

Zoom in: Zenzee owner Sharon Backurz told Axios she started her clothing brand, initially, as a side hustle before opening a brick-and-mortar location in Salt Lake City last year.

Backurz, who had a long career as a graphic designer, told Axios she was always drawn to fashion and began designing clothes for her business during the pandemic.

"I love being my own boss at this point in my career. I can't imagine working for someone else. Honestly, I like freedom, even though you work harder when you have your own business than you would otherwise," she said.

What they're saying: "Whether you attended a women-led stadium tour, adopted a new wellness routine, picked up a new bestselling book, or updated your wardrobe, the 'she-conomy' dominated cultural trends and ultimately drove economic growth," Yelp trend expert Tara Lewis told Axios in a statement.

Zoom out: Austin, Texas (34%), Miami (31%), Washington, D.C. (25%), Denver (25%) and Orlando, Florida (22%), saw the highest growth rates among U.S. metros with at least 500 business openings in 2023, according to Yelp.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to show Maven District has welcomed 15 women-owned businesses, not two.