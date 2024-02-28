Skip to main content
Feb 28, 2024 - Business

The "she"-conomy is booming and expanding

Change in new business listings on Yelp for select categories, 2022 to 2023
Data: Yelp; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

Women opened more new home services businesses than beauty businesses in 2023, according to Yelp's report released Wednesday.

Why it matters: The trend is more evidence that the "she-conomy" — economic growth attributed to women and marked by "Barbie," Beyoncé's Renaissance tour and Taylor Swift last year — continues to expand.

State of play: Women are opening more businesses traditionally dominated by men, such as plumbing and HVAC repair, new findings from Yelp reveal.

  • Listings within the home services category that were created by women grew 38% in 2023 from 2022, according to Yelp.
  • That rate was greater than the national average of 32%.

Zoom in: In Boston, general contractor businesses listed by women grew 500%.

  • Miami electrician and DC flooring listings started by women each saw 400% growth.
  • Listings for pressure washing in New York City, home organization in Charlotte and handyman services from women in Chicago all grew by more than 200%.

Zoom out: Growth in women-created hospitality and travel businesses, including vacation rentals, travel agencies and limos, outpaced the national average — 44% vs. 28% — as events and get-togethers surged.

  • Austin (up 34%), Miami (31%), Washington D.C. (25%), Denver (25%), and Orlando (22%) were the five metro areas with the highest growth.
  • Miami, Los Angeles and New York City had the highest total number of new women-owned businesses last year.

What they're saying: "In 2023, women invested in themselves and their unique business ideas, helping create a banner year for entrepreneurs nationwide," Yelp trend expert Tara Lewis told Axios in a statement.

  • "In 2024, we predict women will continue to make their mark in new industries and lead the cultural conversation."

Our thought bubble: So this explains my Instagram timeline full of miter saw content.

  • The need and desire to spruce up living areas shouldn't be a surprise. After all, homeowners stayed put last year and managers became resigned to a permanent state of hybrid work.
