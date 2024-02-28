Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Yelp; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios Women opened more new home services businesses than beauty businesses in 2023, according to Yelp's report released Wednesday. Why it matters: The trend is more evidence that the "she-conomy" — economic growth attributed to women and marked by "Barbie," Beyoncé's Renaissance tour and Taylor Swift last year — continues to expand.

State of play: Women are opening more businesses traditionally dominated by men, such as plumbing and HVAC repair, new findings from Yelp reveal.

Listings within the home services category that were created by women grew 38% in 2023 from 2022, according to Yelp.

That rate was greater than the national average of 32%.

Zoom in: In Boston, general contractor businesses listed by women grew 500%.

Miami electrician and DC flooring listings started by women each saw 400% growth.

Listings for pressure washing in New York City, home organization in Charlotte and handyman services from women in Chicago all grew by more than 200%.

Zoom out: Growth in women-created hospitality and travel businesses, including vacation rentals, travel agencies and limos, outpaced the national average — 44% vs. 28% — as events and get-togethers surged.

Austin (up 34%), Miami (31%), Washington D.C. (25%), Denver (25%), and Orlando (22%) were the five metro areas with the highest growth.

Miami, Los Angeles and New York City had the highest total number of new women-owned businesses last year.

What they're saying: "In 2023, women invested in themselves and their unique business ideas, helping create a banner year for entrepreneurs nationwide," Yelp trend expert Tara Lewis told Axios in a statement.

"In 2024, we predict women will continue to make their mark in new industries and lead the cultural conversation."

Our thought bubble: So this explains my Instagram timeline full of miter saw content.