If you're looking for an eclipse fix after our biggies in 2023 and 2017, the sky awaits for April's total moonshadow. State of play: Last week, Delta announced "path-of-totality" flights from SLC to San Antonio and Austin, Texas, on April 8.

The airline is among several carriers offering flights that will align with the timing and path of totality, when the moon covers the entirety of the sun except for its corona.

The intrigue: When you're 30,000+ feet in the air, you don't need to worry about clouds obstructing the effect.

By the numbers: It won't be cheap. As of Monday, basic seats for the one-way fare from Austin were $469 and $449 to San Antonio.

Yes, but: Erin here! I've been to southern Texas in spring, and it's FANTASTIC.

State of the sun: The path of totality will stretch 115 miles from southwest Mexico, up through Texas, to the northeastern U.S. and to Canada.

The bottom line: The local flights in the path of totality are likely to sell out quickly, so book soon.