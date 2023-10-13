Data: NASA; Map: Will Chase/Axios

Friday is the annular solar eclipse, and Utah is smack dab in the middle of the big shebang.

The total "Ring of Fire" effect will be visible from the middle of our western border to our southeast corner.

State of play: The moon will pass between the sun and Earth while it is at its farthest point from Earth, per NASA.

Because the moon is so far from Earth, it appears smaller than the sun and doesn't completely cover it — creating the "ring of fire" effect.

Details: The eclipse will first be visible at the Nevada border at 10:24am and reach the Four Corners 11 minutes later.

It'll last anywhere from about 90 seconds t0 4 minutes, 40 seconds, depending on how close you are to the center of the moon's shadow.

The center will follow a line from near Gandy in Millard County to Mexican Hat in San Juan County.

Zoom in: The whole "Ring of Fire" will be visible from a path that runs from about West Wendover to Monticello at its northern edge, and from the southwest corner of Millard County to Lake Powell's Wahweap Bay in the south.

That includes a whole lotta usually-empty land — but plan for big crowds.

Of note: The Utah Department of Transportation expects 300,000 visitors in central and southern Utah, with the biggest crowds in Richfield and Mexican Hat. Plan for hours of traffic delays after the eclipse.

Meanwhile, two universities and 23 Utah school districts are on fall break this weekend, which also will drive up tourism.

Worth your time: Arches, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef and Glen Canyon national parks and rec sites have issued crowd rules and viewing advice.

FOX13 has a list of watch parties across the state.

Be smart: Erin, here! My family made it to Idaho for the "zone of totality" in 2017, and there are a few things worth knowing.