The Utah Legislature is speeding through the final two weeks of the session. What happened: The House Education Committee advanced a bill this week that would add the Ten Commandments to a list of historical documents and principles taught in public schools.

HB 269 passed on a 6-2 party-line vote and now heads to the full House for a vote.

What they're saying: The bill's sponsor, Rep. Michael Petersen (R-North Logan), described the Ten Commandments as a historical document that "colored the way" the Founding Fathers wrote the U.S. Constitution and Declaration of Independence.

The other side: Rep. Angela Romero (D-Salt Lake City), who voted against the bill, said she was concerned with how it would impact students who aren't Christian or don't practice religion.

What we're watching: SB 61, authored by Sen. Jen Plumb (D-Salt Lake City), would ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes.

The measure passed the House this week with formidable support and now heads to the Senate.

The latest: Gov. Spencer Cox on Thursday promptly signed a resolution passed by both chambers Thursday condemning and censuring state board of education member Natalie Cline after she inaccurately insinuated a high school girl was a transgender athlete on social media.