Senate President Stuart Adams on Monday said state lawmakers were still considering their options on how to address Utah Board of Education member Natalie Cline's remarks that targeted a high school student.

Catch up fast: Cline, who has a history of posting unsubstantiated statements on social media, implied a high school girl was a transgender athlete in a Facebook post last week.

Her comments drew swift backlash from parents, LGBTQ+ advocates and politicians, including Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, who called on her to resign.

Reality check: The state Board of Education, which issued its own rebuke against Cline last week, does not have the authority to impeach a member.

Adams said the options they are weighing include impeachment by the state Legislature, censuring or reprimanding Cline or granting the state Board of Education impeachment powers.

What he said: "What we're trying to do is think before we act, trying to make sure we're methodical, trying to make sure we have our options available," the Layton Republican told reporters on Monday. "We're talking about those in the House. We're working together with them."

What we're watching: Cline, who is up for re-election this year, faces Republican Amanda Bollinger and Democrat Will Shiflett.

