State school board member Natalie Cline faced increasing calls to resign Thursday — and if she doesn't, there's not much her detractors can do except wait for the next election.

The big picture: Cline came under fire this week after she posted photos of a high school athlete, questioning her gender and prompting threats against the girl.

The latest: The girl's parents, LGBTQ+ advocates and some lawmakers have called on Cline to resign from the Utah State Board of Education.

Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson issued a joint rebuke late Wednesday, urging the Utah State Board of Education to "hold her accountable."

Cline did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Yes, but: The board has no authority to remove a member.

That would require impeachment by the Legislature, the board has said.

Absent that, Cline would have to resign or lose her re-election bid this year.

Reality check: Utah Senate President Stuart Adams (R-Layton) would not commit to impeachment proceedings during a media Q&A Thursday — nor did he call for her resignation.

"That's up to her," he said before changing the subject to argue the incident demonstrates a need for restrictions over social media access — a longtime platform of Utah Republicans.

In a prepared statement Thursday afternoon, Utah House Republicans said they were "considering all available options within our constitutional authority moving forward."

By the numbers: Cline, who represents southwest Salt Lake County and a sliver of Utah County, was elected in 2020 by a 38-point margin against an unaffiliated candidate.

Democrat Will Shiflett is challenging her this year.

The intrigue: In the heavily Republican district, the focus is now on the primary, where Cline will face Amanda Bollinger, an administrator with the Jordan School District.

Henderson on Wednesday revealed on X that she had contributed to Bollinger's campaign. Cox also shared a post encouraging donations to Bollinger.

Of note: USBE bylaws require members to "respect the privacy of students, … including refraining from direct and indirect identification of such, in a negative light in any public setting, venue, or platform where there is a reasonable expectation of privacy."

Zoom in: The bylaws allow the chair, James Moss (R-Midway), to limit members' roles on the board due to misconduct.

Cline could be banned from advisory committee meetings, removed from committee assignments or barred from adding items to meeting agendas.

A final provision allows the board to "take other appropriate action."

Flashback: The board did not restrict Cline's participation when it reprimanded her in 2021 after determining she "incited hate speech" on social media.