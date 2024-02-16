Jazz's Lauri Markkanen shooting for NBA 3-point contest crown

Utah Jazz player Lauri Markkanen before a game against the Golden State Warriors at Delta Center this month in Salt Lake City. Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen will be returning to NBA All-Star Weekend festivities. The big picture: For the second year in a row, Markkanen will compete in the 3-point shooting contest in Indianapolis, where he hopes to knock off defending champion Damian Lillard of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Yes, but: Unlike last year, the Jazz's leading scorer and rebounder will not be playing in the main event Sunday night as he was left off the Western Conference team.

Between the lines: So far this season, Markkanen is averaging career highs in three-pointers attempted and made per game, shooting at a 40% clip.

How to watch: The festivities will be aired on TNT Saturday night. The full slate of events starts at 6pm with the skills challenge, followed by the 3-point contest and ending with the slam dunk competition.

Of note: The Rising Stars challenge which will feature Jazz players Walker Kessler and Keyonte George is Friday at 7pm on TNT.