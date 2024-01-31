35 mins ago - Sports

Utah Jazz newbies on NBA "Rising Stars" roster

Left: Walker Kessler dunks the ball on Jan. 12 in Salt Lake City Photo: Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images. Right: Keyonte George plays in New York City on Jan. 29. Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Two Utah Jazz players are on the roster for the NBA "Rising Stars" game at this year's All-Star events in Indianapolis.

Details: Rookie guard Keyonte George and second-year center Walker Kessler are in the game, highlighting "young talent" in a four-team tournament, the NBA announced on Tuesday.

Flashback: Kessler was in the "Rising Stars" contest last year, here in Salt Lake City.

  • He also was a finalist for the league's Rookie of the Year Award in 2023.

Zoom in: George was the 16th pick of the 2023 draft.

