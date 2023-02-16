All-Star Game brings familiar faces back to Utah

Donovan Mitchell gets a hug from former teammates Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson after a January game. Photo: Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

A few of this year's All-Stars have Utah connections, whether they've played for the hometown team or have family ties.

Here are some players with history here in the hive:

Lauri Markkanen, power forward for the Jazz, is a starter in the All-Star Game and 3-Point Contest.

He was one of three players the Cleveland Cavaliers traded this fall for Donovan Mitchell and has been exceeding expectations all season.

He grew up in Jyväskylä, Finland, and is the first All-Star from a Nordic country. Show off that sisu, Lauri!

Donovan Mitchell is back in Salt Lake for the second time since being traded after five seasons with the Jazz.

He was invited to join the 3-Point Contest but declined.

Fans were on pins and needles when he returned with the Cavs in January after publicly disclosing that racism had marred his experience in Utah, but he got a warm welcome from his former teammates.

Damian Lillard, a reserve, played for Weber State from 2009 to 2012 before debuting as NBA Rookie of the Year with the Portland Trail Blazers, where he has spent his career.

He said he came to Weber State to get away from violence he experienced as a teen in Oakland, California, and because coach Randy Rahe's fatherly sternness won him over.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a reserve player, is an older cousin of the briefly-Utahn Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Alexander-Walker joined the Jazz this season and was traded last week to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Three Jazz players are competing as a team in Saturday's Skills Challenge.