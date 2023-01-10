The Cavs take on the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City tonight in a homecoming game for Donovan Mitchell, who spent his first five NBA seasons there.

Catch up quick: Cleveland sent Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, rookie Ochai Agbaji and three first-round picks to Utah for Mitchell in a blockbuster summer trade.

We caught up with Axios Salt Lake City colleague Ross Terrell to get his thoughts on the trade and the 2022-23 season.

Thoughts from Ross: For the Jazz, this was obvious as a rebuild was needed. The Mitchell-Rudy Gobert pairing here just wasn't set up to win championships.

It's rare you see a win-win trade in the NBA sports but this might be as close you can get. Markkanen is playing at an all-star level and is the key reason the Jazz have outperformed expectations early in the season.

They also acquired the proper amount of draft capital to select their next star or put together an enticing trade for a current NBA superstar.

Yes, but: One can only wonder what could've been if the Jazz were able to keep Mitchell and pair him with Markkanen.

Off the court, there is some solace though knowing Mitchell has at least found a city with a larger Black community.

💭 Sam's thought bubble: It pains me to admit, but I was an initial skeptic of the trade. It seemed too much draft capital to expend for another undersized guard with a spotty defensive pedigree.

Yes, but: Since roughly quarter two of game one, I've been a full-on Spida Mitchell freak. The dude is a scoring supernova, whose on-court heroics and off-court leadership instantly elevated the Cavs to legitimate title contenders.

My prediction: The Cavs have been listless on the road thus far, but I think Mitchell puts on a show for the Salt Lake crowd. If the over/under on his points were 34.5, I'd take the over. Cavs win 114-106.

