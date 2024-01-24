Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: LendingTree; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

Single women in Utah own more homes than single men — and overall homeownership is now majority female.

Yes, but: Utah's homeownership rate among single women still ranks dead last in the nation.

Why it matters: Roughly 60 years ago, women couldn't even get a credit card or a mortgage without a male cosigner. Now, the share of single women homeowners eclipses that of single men.

Driving the news: Solo women mortgage applicants made up 18% of the market in 2023 — a share that's slowly grown since mortgage platform Maxwell started tracking applicants' gender and marital status in 2021.

1 in 3 women with partners bought alone because they were in a stronger financial position, Maxwell's annual Single Women Home Buyer Report found.

State of play: Census data shows 9% of homes in Utah are owned by single women, compared to 7% by single men.

What they're saying: We're seeing a rise in the number of women homeowners — and a strong shift toward women-led households, Urban Institute researcher Jung Hyun Choi tells Axios.

By the numbers: In 1990, fewer than a third of total households (married and single) were headed by females. In 2021, the majority (51%) of households reported being female-headed.

That increase was mostly driven by married households, Choi says, in which 43% claimed to be female-headed in 2021. That's compared to 8% in 1990.

Of note: In most age groups, women outnumber men. "This is more a reflection of strength in numbers than economic vitality," Pew researcher Richard Fry tells Axios.

The other side: Opportunity isn't equal. Single Latina and Black women have the lowest homeownership rates of any group in the U.S.

"Thirty-nine percent of Latinas who are single and live alone owned a home in 2021, compared to close to 62% of non-Hispanic white women in similar circumstances," Axios' Astrid Galván reports. "The rate for that year was 37% for single, non-Hispanic Black women who live alone."

Single women with children also face low homeownership rates compared to other groups, including single men with children, Choi's research shows.

The intrigue: Maxwell's report shows Gen Zers and millennials made up the largest share of single women mortgage applicants in 2023.