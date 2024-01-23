23 mins ago - Culture

Sundance 2024 in photos: Movie stars flock to Park City

Jay Ellis and Pedro Pascal attend the "Freaky Tales" premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theater on Jan. 18 in Park City, Utah. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Some of Hollywood's busiest stars landed in Park City last week to promote their films at the 40th annual Sundance Film Festival.

  • The crowd included actors Pedro Pascal, Kristen Stewart, Steven Yeun and more.

Check it out:

Kieran Culkin and Jesse Eisenberg at the IndieWire Sundance Studio, presented by Dropbox held on Jan. 19 in Park City, Utah. Photo: Clayton Chase/IndieWire via Getty Images
Lena Waithe at Variety x Adobe Conversations held on Jan. 19 in Park City, Utah. Photo: Flanigan/Variety via Getty Images
Jodie Foster at the Variety Sundance Studio, presented by Audible on Jan. 19 in Park City, Utah. Photo: Katie Jones/Variety via Getty Images
Steven Yeun and Kristen Stewart attend the "Love Me" premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theater on Jan. 19 in Park City, Utah. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Eddy Maday, Lucy Liu, Chris Sullivan, Callina Liang, West Mulholland and Julia Fox at the Variety Sundance Studio, presented by Audible on Jan. 19 in Park City, Utah. Photo: Katie Jones/Variety via Getty Images)
