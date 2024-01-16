Data: SafeGraph; Reproduced from Pew Research Center; Map: Axios Visuals

Salt Lake County is home to 357 Mexican restaurants, according to a Pew Research Center analysis.

There are three Mexican eateries per every 10,000 residents in Utah's most-populated county.

The big picture: About 99% of all Americans live near at least one Mexican restaurant, the Pew Research Center analysis of data from SafeGraph found, Axios' Russ Contreras reports.

Why it matters: The proliferation of Mexican restaurants — once staples only of the Southwest and parts of the Midwest — highlights the growing influence of Mexican Americans on U.S. culture and the effects of increased migration from Mexico over the last 30 years.