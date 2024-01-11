99% of Americans live near a Mexican restaurant

Data: SafeGraph; Reproduced from Pew Research Center; Chart: Axios Visuals

About 99% of all Americans live near at least one Mexican restaurant, a new Pew Research Center analysis of data from SafeGraph has found.

Why it matters: The proliferation of Mexican restaurants — once staples only of the Southwest and parts of the Midwest — highlights the growing influence of Mexican Americans on U.S. culture and the effects of increased migration from Mexico over the last 30 years.

The big picture: About 37.2 million people in the U.S. trace their ancestry to Mexico, making Mexican Americans by far the largest Hispanic origin group in the nation, per the Pew Research Center.

They represent 11% of the total U.S. population and could surpass Black Americans, who represent 12.5% of the nation's population, in the next decade.

Details: Mexican restaurants are found in a large majority of U.S. counties (about 85% have at least one of them) but make up a substantial share of all restaurants in states that border Mexico, the study found.

They account for 22% of all restaurants in New Mexico, 20% in Texas, 18% in Arizona and 17% in California.

In California, Los Angeles County alone is home to more than 5,400 Mexican restaurants, or 30% of the nation's total.

In Texas, 17% of the state's Mexican restaurants are in Harris County, which includes Houston, while 9% each are located in Bexar County, which includes San Antonio, and in Dallas County.

Zoom in: The analysis found that 22% of Mexican restaurants nationwide are fast-food restaurants, 12% specialize in serving tacos, 8% are classified as food trucks or carts, and 6% offer Tex-Mex food.

The intrigue: The 15% of counties without any Mexican restaurants have only 4 million total people living in them — 1% of the total U.S. population.

What they're saying: "Mexican cuisine really is ubiquitous across the American landscape," Aaron Smith, Pew Research Center's director of data labs, tells Axios.

"Anywhere you find people, you are probably going to find a Mexican restaurant serving them food.

"In many ways, Mexican food is American food, and vice versa."

Between the lines: The growth of Mexican restaurants in the U.S. comes as Tex-Mex, one of America's most popular cuisines, is facing pressure to evolve amid increased migration and changing palates from consumers.

Plus, well-known Mexican chefs have helped Mexican cuisine grow globally in popularity.

