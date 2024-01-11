1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Eat Mexican birria pizza at this new South Jordan joint

Lulu Oven's birria pizza. Photo: Kim Bojórquez/Axios

You've likely tried birria in tacos, sandwiches or stews. But have you ever had it on a pizza?

Details: Lulu's Hot Oven, a pizza and torta shop, opened in South Jordan last year and its menu includes a variety of Mexican-inspired pies.

  • The restaurant's hearty birria pizza ($15.99) comes with tender beef, cheese, cilantro and onions. You can forgo the ranch because it comes with a hot side of consomé for dipping.
  • The eatery also features wings in a dozen flavors. I recommend the lemon pepper and buffalo thanks to their crunchy texture.

The bottom line: Lulu's is worth a try if you're looking for Mexican cuisine with a spin.

