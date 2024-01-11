Eat Mexican birria pizza at this new South Jordan joint

Share on email (opens in new window)

You've likely tried birria in tacos, sandwiches or stews. But have you ever had it on a pizza?

Details: Lulu's Hot Oven, a pizza and torta shop, opened in South Jordan last year and its menu includes a variety of Mexican-inspired pies.

The restaurant's hearty birria pizza ($15.99) comes with tender beef, cheese, cilantro and onions. You can forgo the ranch because it comes with a hot side of consomé for dipping.

The eatery also features wings in a dozen flavors. I recommend the lemon pepper and buffalo thanks to their crunchy texture.

The bottom line: Lulu's is worth a try if you're looking for Mexican cuisine with a spin.