1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Eat Mexican birria pizza at this new South Jordan joint
You've likely tried birria in tacos, sandwiches or stews. But have you ever had it on a pizza?
Details: Lulu's Hot Oven, a pizza and torta shop, opened in South Jordan last year and its menu includes a variety of Mexican-inspired pies.
- The restaurant's hearty birria pizza ($15.99) comes with tender beef, cheese, cilantro and onions. You can forgo the ranch because it comes with a hot side of consomé for dipping.
- The eatery also features wings in a dozen flavors. I recommend the lemon pepper and buffalo thanks to their crunchy texture.
The bottom line: Lulu's is worth a try if you're looking for Mexican cuisine with a spin.
