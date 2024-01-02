The age of Utah homeowners is on the rise

Share on email (opens in new window)

Adapted from a Terner Center report. Map: Axios Visuals The majority of Utahns become homeowners by age 33, according to a recent University of California, Berkeley study. Why it matters: For young people especially, homeownership is increasingly out of reach.

The average cost of a Utah home is $502,647, according to Zillow.

By the numbers: In 1980, most Utahns became homeowners by age 27. In 2000 it was 29, per the study.

What's happening: Median U.S. home values have nearly doubled in the last decade. Meanwhile, household incomes have grown roughly only 13.5% during that period.

Zoom out: Across the U.S., buyers are anywhere from two to 17 years older than in 1980.

Homeownership is most delayed in California, where the majority of people don't own a home until 49, per the study.

Iowa has the youngest buyers (29) and experienced the least change from 1980 (two years).

Alaska is the only state where homeowners are getting younger. The majority of Alaskans owned a home by 35 in 2021, compared to 36 in 2000.

The intrigue: Homeownership is still widely cited as a pillar of the American dream.

Yes, but: There's a growing share of renters who value being untethered.