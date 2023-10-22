52 mins ago - Economy & Business
New homeowners won’t see a profit for over a decade
Get comfy, homeowners: It can take up to 13.5 years to break even on your purchase, per Zillow data exclusively shared with Axios.
Why it matters: You'll have to stay in your house for more than a decade before you can sell and make a profit.
Context: Historically, experts have said you need to stay in your home at least five years to break even. But with mortgage rates inching toward 8%, new homeowners will need to stay put longer to avoid going underwater.