How much Salt Lake's big Christmas light displays cost

On my marathon tours to prepare our holiday lights guide for Salt Lake, I've been struck by how ubiquitous — and evenly dispersed — the truly phenomenal displays are.

You'll find eye-popping homes in virtually every part of the valley, regardless of a neighborhood's wealth or income norms.

The intrigue: Holiday lights can be costly in equipment and energy, so one could reasonably expect the lavishness of displays to match the lavishness of the neighborhood.

But that isn't the case. I've found decorations on a Santa-Threw-Up-On-My-House scale from Rose Park to Draper, and on every type of dwelling from palatial McMansions to apartment balconies.

By the numbers: The biggest cost is the equipment itself. Many of the houses in our Christmas lights guide have more than 10,000 lights; several have far more, up to 600,000.

With only the very cheapest, smallest lights — which hardly any of these households actually use — that would cost hundreds of dollars.

Multiple Utahns with home displays told Axios that synchronized setups with RGB pixel lights run closer to 60 cents to $1 per light. Most start with what they can afford — I've seen first-year estimates ranging from $600 to nearly $5,000 — and then make the display more elaborate each year.

Yard ornaments at full price typically run $50–$150 for 6-foot inflatables and $150-plus for the 14-footers. It's at least $300 for a decoration over 20 feet tall. And some yards have dozens, if not scores, of inflatables.

3- to 4-foot lighted plastic blow molds cost $50–$100 new.

Meanwhile, the electricity bill for a big display depends on the gear.

Matthew Walsh, a Grantsville homeowner, told Axios his 8,000 LED pixels add about $20 to his electricity bill.

Incandescent bulbs can cost up to $350 for an elaborate display, USA Today reported last year.

Just a few moving spotlights — increasingly popular holiday features — cost an extra $168 for the month, said Matthew Eccles, whose Syracuse home is a popular Davis County showstopper.

Be smart: To make the show more affordable, Utah homeowners told us they bought secondhand equipment year-round, and on-sale decorations at 50–75% off from retailers shortly after Christmas.

Some have switched to LED bulbs on their yard ornaments and solar lights to drive down energy costs.

The bottom line: It's an extravagance, but one that's nearly always undertaken in a spirit of generosity to make the neighborhood — any neighborhood — brighter during the year's darkest days.