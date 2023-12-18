More Salt Lake homeowners are mortgage-free

Data: Census Bureau; Note: Data unavailable in 2020; Chart: Axios Visuals

29.2% of Salt Lake metro homes were owned outright in 2022, up from 25.8% in 2017, according to the latest census data.

That's compared to nearly 40% nationally, the highest share since 2005, Axios' Sami Sparber reports.

Why it matters: This means some people aren't worrying about high mortgage rates.

Many free-and-clear homeowners are baby boomers who refinanced their mortgages when rates were lower, Bloomberg reports.

Yes, but: That could make some seniors and empty-nesters less likely to downsize, a move that would free up some housing stock for buyers.

In Utah, that's compounded by an exceptionally large number of homeowners who bought when interest rates were low and are unlikely to move now that rates are high.

Between the lines: There can be a psychological perk to paying off a loan early, but according to some personal finance experts, it could be smarter to invest that money instead.

"If people derive some intrinsic happiness out of paying off their mortgage because it reduces their stress, then that has value," Michael Roberts, a Wharton School finance professor, tells Bloomberg.

What we're watching: Mortgage-rate humble brags. Major forecasts predict rates will dip in 2024, but those 3%ers likely got the interest rate of a lifetime.

