More Salt Lake homeowners are mortgage-free

Data: Census Bureau; Note: Data unavailable in 2020; Chart: Axios Visuals
29.2% of Salt Lake metro homes were owned outright in 2022, up from 25.8% in 2017, according to the latest census data.

  • That's compared to nearly 40% nationally, the highest share since 2005, Axios' Sami Sparber reports.

Why it matters: This means some people aren't worrying about high mortgage rates.

  • Many free-and-clear homeowners are baby boomers who refinanced their mortgages when rates were lower, Bloomberg reports.

Yes, but: That could make some seniors and empty-nesters less likely to downsize, a move that would free up some housing stock for buyers.

Between the lines: There can be a psychological perk to paying off a loan early, but according to some personal finance experts, it could be smarter to invest that money instead.

  • "If people derive some intrinsic happiness out of paying off their mortgage because it reduces their stress, then that has value," Michael Roberts, a Wharton School finance professor, tells Bloomberg.

What we're watching: Mortgage-rate humble brags. Major forecasts predict rates will dip in 2024, but those 3%ers likely got the interest rate of a lifetime.

Go deeper: Pending home sales neared record low in October as mortgages approached 8%

